Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia ‘Excited’ To Be Back After 10-Day DL Stint

Dustin Pedroia is one of baseball’s fiercest competitors, so you know he hates sitting on the sideline.

Unfortunately for Pedroia, that’s what he had to do as he served a 10-day disabled list stint with a wrist injury.

The Boston Red Sox welcomed Pedroia back Friday, though, and his return helped the Sox pick up a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Pedroia, as you could imagine, is “excited” to be back and is looking forward to trying to help his team string together some victories.

To hear more from Pedroia, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images