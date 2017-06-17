Red Sox’s Matt Barnes, Astros’ George Springer Love Trading Trash Talk

Share this:

Matt Barnes and George Springer go way back.

The two were college teammates at UConn and have since become successful big leaguers. Barnes is a staple in the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen, while Springer is a rising star on an exciting Houston Astros team.

The two remain close friends and never hesitate to bust each other’s chops. Springer, specifically, loves reminding Barnes of the home run he hit off of him last season.

To hear what the two had to say about each other, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

