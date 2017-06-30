Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Starting To Heat Up Offensively After Brief Slump

Share this:

Don’t look now, but Mookie Betts is starting to heat up at the plate.

After a mini slump, the Boston Red Sox outfielder has been finding great success with the bat, as he’s hitting .438 over his last four games with two extra-base hits, including a solo shot in Thursday’s win over the Minnesota Twins.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley break down Betts’ recent tear, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

