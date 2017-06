Share this:

The Boston Red Sox bid farewell to a legend this weekend, as former outfielder Jimmy Piersall died Saturday at the age of 87.

In honor of Piersall, Sunday’s edition of “Red Sox Gameday Live” featured a look back at his 2010 induction to the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

Watch Piersall’s conversation with NESN’s Tom Caron in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images