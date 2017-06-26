Rental Truck Is 119th Victim For Infamously Low ’11 Foot 8′ Bridge

Share this:

As it turns, hell on earth for trucks doesn’t lie on a cliff-side road in Peru.

Rather, it lies under a bridge in Durham, N.C.

Yovo68 is a YouTube channel that exists solely to house videos of trucks colliding with the “11 Foot 8” bridge, a railroad trestle in Durham that’s infamous for giving unwanted buzzcuts to trucks over the years. On Thursday, the bridge struck again, claiming what the channel says is its 119th victim.

The fact this keeps happening is pretty bizarre, as even if drivers haven’t heard of the bridge, you’d think they’d notice the yellow warning bar hanging from the roof.

There’s even a website dedicated to the bridge, which the page says is roughly 100 years old and is hit by a truck about once a month.