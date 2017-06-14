Rep. Steve Scalise, Multiple Others Shot At GOP Baseball Practice In Virginia

Share this:

A frightening scene unfolded at a Virginia baseball field early Wednesday morning, according to Rep. Mo Brooks.

The Alabama congressman told CNN that a gunman opened fire during a GOP baseball practice at a local field in Alexandria, Va., shooting Rep. Steve Scalise in the hip and appearing to wound two Capitol Hill police agents. The shooter opened fire behind the third base dugout with a semiautomatic rifle, according to Brooks, who said he used his belt as a tourniquet to help Scalise.

Brooks recounted the attack Wednesday morning during an interview with CNN.

BREAKING: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise appears to have been shot in Alexandria, VA, GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says https://t.co/IVQc8RHXL8 — CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2017

The shooting appeared to be a “deliberate attack,” a law enforcement source told CNN. The congressmen were practicing ahead of an annual baseball game between Republican and Democrat representatives, and it’s “well-known” when practices are held, said Brooks. The game was scheduled for Thursday at Nationals Park.

Eye-witness Rep. Mo Brooks says its "well-known in the neighborhood" when, where GOP baseball practice takes place https://t.co/NQ4ije7tvi — New Day (@NewDay) June 14, 2017

The shooter has been taken into custody and is not an active threat, per Alexandria police. President Donald Trump sent his support to Scalise on Twitter and said the congressman is expected to make a full recovery.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

