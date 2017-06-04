Report: 3-on-3 Basketball Will Be Added To 2020 Summer Olympic Games

Share this:

It appears the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will feature a new sport — and rapper Ice Cube should be very happy with the new addition.

The Associated Press reported Sunday the International Olympic Committee is finalizing the 310 medal events for the 2020 games, and 3-on-3 street basketball is expected to make the cut.

FIBA has been pushing the 3-on-3 version of the sport for some time, and it appeared it would make the cut for the 2016 games in Rio de Janiero, but the city already was pressed trying to get all of the venues set up.

The game is played in the halfcourt and has a 12-second shot clock, according to NBC Sports. Teams must clear the ball past the 3-point line after a missed shot and there are no timeouts.

We wouldn’t expect to see LeBron James and Kevin Durant vying for another gold medal on the blacktop, however. The 2017 United States men’s 3-on-3 team is made up of Quinton Chievous, Myke Henry, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonathan Octeus.

Perhaps Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups or any other of the former NBA stars who are playing in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league would like a crack at the 2020 roster.

The IOC’s final decision will come on June 9.

