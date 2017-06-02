Report: Kevin Durant, ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Had ‘Pretty Serious Relationship’ In College

Share this:

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and ‘Bachelorette’ star Rachel Lindsay had a “pretty serious relationship” while they were students at the University of Texas, a source tells US Weekly.

US Weekly’s source also says “they broke up when she went to law school.”

Durant left Texas after the 2006-07 college basketball season. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Lindsay currently stars as the “Bachelorette” in the ABC series’ 13th season after finishing in the top four during the most recent season of “The Bachelor.”

Durant and the Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals on Thursday night in Oakland, Calif. It’s Durant’s first NBA Finals appearance since 2012 when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

