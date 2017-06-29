Revolution’s Diego Fagundez Called His Shot Prior To Goal In U.S. Open Cup

Share this:

Diego Fagundez no longer is a New England Revolution prospect. He’s now the team’s leading prophet.

The Revolution forward claims he predicted the goal he scored in his team’s 2-1 win over D.C. United in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night at at Harvard University’s Jordan Field. Fagundez struck this free-kick goal in the 44th minute to tie the score at 1-1.

Rookie forward Brian Wright scored the game-winning goal in the 48th minute, and New England held on to book its place in the quarterfinals.

After the game, Fagundez revealed he called his shot to teammates.

“I practiced it yesterday and today in the locker room before the game I told Chris (Tierney) and (Andrew) Farrell that I was going to score a free kick,” Fagundez said after the game. “I had the chance by Brian (Wright) making a good play and I could bury it.”

The Revolution will host the New York Red Bulls on July 13 at Jordan Field in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Fagundez hasn’t yet declared whether or how he’ll score.

