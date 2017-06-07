Rex Ryan, Rob Ryan Accused Of Assault In Nashville Bar Fight

Share this:

Rex Ryan and his brother, Rob Ryan, had a crazy weekend in Nashville, Tenn., and it wasn’t the kind you want to tell your family about.

The brothers were involved in an altercation at a Margaritaville before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, and now they are being accused of assault, according to TMZ Sports.

Here’s a video of the incident.

Neither Ryan brother has been arrested or charged.

Rex Ryan spent the past two seasons as the head coach of the Bills, but he was relieved of his duties after Buffalo started the 2016 season 7-8. Rob Ryan served as his defensive coordinator last season but also was let go after the team’s abysmal campaign.

Neither brother has commented on the incident.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images