Rex Ryan, Rob Ryan Involved In Bar Room Scuffle In Nashville Before Predators Game

Share this:

Tweet







The Ryan brothers apparently had themselves a little Nashville throwdown over the weekend.

Rex and Rob Ryan were involved in an admittedly minor scuffle at the Margaritaville Restaurant in downtown Nashville over the weekend after someone reportedly threw a margarita in Rex’s face.

“A guy walked up to them and threw a margarita at Rex’s face. They stood up Rob Ryan started screaming and he wrung that guys neck,” Jessica Aronica, who was watching nearby, told Larry Brown Sports.

Aronica’s boyfriend, Frank Washburn, captured the “fight” on video.

Fittingly, Rex was wearing a Bryce Harper jersey.

All of this came after the two were calmly and kindly holding court at a sidewalk-side window, chit-chatting with strangers as they downed their drinks.

Rob and Rex Ryan are still posted up at Margaritaville, talking to everyone who walks past. pic.twitter.com/C0uqVKqWQF — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) June 4, 2017

The brothers Ryan are Nashville residents, according to the New York Post, and they didn’t let this little skirmish take away from their night. After the Margaritaville dust-up, the two went up Broadway to Bridgestone Arena where they watched the Predators defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. They even got a chance to take out some lingering frustration with a sledgehammer before heading inside for more beers and more food.