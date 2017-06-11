Richard Hammond: ‘I’m Not Dead’ After Fiery Accident In Switzerland

Share this:

Considering this isn’t the first time Richard Hammond has cheated death, we’re not surprised he’s already cracking jokes from a hospital bed.

Hammond posted a video Sunday on DriveTribe to let fans know he’s “not dead” following his fiery crash at Hillclimb Hemberg in Switzerland.

“Hello. Yes, it’s true: I’ve binned it — again,” Hammond said. “The net result being I’m here, in a hospital in Switzerland.”

While filming for “The Grand Tour” on Saturday, Hammond was driving the 1,224-horsepower Rimac Concept_One up the hillclimb course, lost the back end, overcorrected and sent it into a tank-slapper. The electric supercar then went off the road, rolled down a hill and caught fire.

Fellow presenter on “The Grand Tour,” Jeremy Clarkson, sent out a tweet shortly after the incident to shed some light on just how serious it was.

It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 10, 2017

The accident likely brought back some horrifying memories for Hammond’s family, as this isn’t his first time rolling a car.

“The Hampster” nearly died while filming a segment for Season 9 of “Top Gear,” in which he drove a jet-powered dragster at speeds upward of 300 mph. However, a tire burst during one of his runs, and the ensuing crash left him in a coma fighting for his life.

Hammond thankfully was able to walk away from his most recent wreck, though since this one happened in a road-legal car, we wonder how much his insurance premiums will increase.

