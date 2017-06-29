Rick Porcello ‘Just A Tick Off’ During First Half Of Season For Red Sox

Share this:

Rick Porcello had a fantastic 2016 season that saw him win the American League Cy Young Award, but the right-hander has not enjoyed the same success so far in the 2017 campaign.

The Boston Red Sox starter had another so-so outing Wednesday when he allowed four runs over six innings and was saddled with his 10th loss of the season in the Red Sox’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Twins.

After the game, NESN’s Tim Wakefield and Tom Caron discussed what has gone wrong with the reigning AL Cy Young winner and how he can get back on track during the second half of the season.

To hear Wakefield discuss Porcello’s season, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images