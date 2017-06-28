Red Sox Final

Rick Porcello Looks To Build Off Solid Last Start When He Faces Twins

Rick Porcello’s defense of his American League Cy Young Award hasn’t gone as planned so far this season, but did show some positive signs in his last start.

The Red Sox right-hander struck out eight and allowed three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings his last time out in a win over the Los Angeles Angels, and he’ll have a chance to build on that Wednesday night when he takes the ball for Boston against the Minnesota Twins.

Hear what NESN’s Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons preview Porcello’s upcoming start in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

