Rihanna Defends LeBron James, Says He’s ‘Still The King’ After Game 1 Loss

Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals didn’t provide much excitement on the court as the Golden State Warriors cruised to a 113-91 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Musical star Rihanna arguably was the star of the night, as she caught the attention of ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy and yelled “brick” during a free throw attempt by Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

Rihanna encountered some hecklers after the game, and she hit back at them by defending Cavs superstar LeBron James after his team’s loss.

Warning: the video and text in the tweet below have NSFW language.

Rihanna: "it doesn't matter, bitch", as she passes Cavs locker room. pic.twitter.com/6DJDBL25Gj — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 2, 2017

James led the Cavs with 28 points, and also added 15 rebounds and eight assists. He did have a team-high eight turnovers, but he wasn’t the primary reason why Cleveland lost. The Cavs’ role players, and the bench, in particular, must play better in Game 2 for Cleveland to have a chance of evening the series.

