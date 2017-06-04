Rob Gronkowski Catches Bride’s Bouquet At Wedding, Spikes It (Of Course)

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski practiced his touchdown celebration in an unusual setting Saturday night.

In a video sent to Barstool Sports, the New England Patriots tight end could be seen intercepting a bride’s bouquet at a wedding reception and spiking it on the dance floor.

Gronk with the bouquet INT and SPIKE pic.twitter.com/WJlpcFEJZV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 4, 2017

Classic Gronk.

Gronkowski missed the tail end of last season after undergoing back surgery in early December, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. The four-time All-Pro participated in organized team activities with his Patriots teammates and should be in attendance this week at mandatory minicamp, as well.

