Rob Gronkowski, Friend Shut Down Report Of Racking Up $100K Bar Tab

Although there’s photographic evidence to suggest Rob Gronkowski had a great time over the weekend, the New England Patriots tight end denies spending more than $100,000 on a bar tab.
TMZ Sports reported Monday that Gronkowski and his crew racked up a bill totaling $102,407 at Shrine nightclub in Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, even including a receipt that a PR rep for the bar reportedly said was legitimate. Gronk took to Twitter on Monday night to shut down the report, though, suggesting he’d instead give that money to charity before dropping it on a boozy night out.
Gronk’s friend, Robert Goon, also jumped on Twitter to back up his buddy, who definitely was at Shrine on Saturday night based on photos but who might not have spent the money in question.
Gronk’s charitable work is well-documented. And he’s still really good at football. Maybe he racked up the tab. Maybe he didn’t. Either way, we’re not judging.
