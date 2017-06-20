Rob Gronkowski, Friend Shut Down Report Of Racking Up $100K Bar Tab

Share this:

Although there’s photographic evidence to suggest Rob Gronkowski had a great time over the weekend, the New England Patriots tight end denies spending more than $100,000 on a bar tab.

TMZ Sports reported Monday that Gronkowski and his crew racked up a bill totaling $102,407 at Shrine nightclub in Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, even including a receipt that a PR rep for the bar reportedly said was legitimate. Gronk took to Twitter on Monday night to shut down the report, though, suggesting he’d instead give that money to charity before dropping it on a boozy night out.

Don't always believe what you read. This is where 100k + would go to before that. pic.twitter.com/2nzSfBk8pV — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 20, 2017

Gronk’s friend, Robert Goon, also jumped on Twitter to back up his buddy, who definitely was at Shrine on Saturday night based on photos but who might not have spent the money in question.

Are you kidding me @RobGronkowski won't spend $20 in gas for his car no way he's spending $100k at a club #FakeNews — Robert Goon (@goon356) June 20, 2017

Gronk’s charitable work is well-documented. And he’s still really good at football. Maybe he racked up the tab. Maybe he didn’t. Either way, we’re not judging.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images