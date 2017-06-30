Rob Gronkowski, Nike At Odds Over Spike Logo Looking Like Air Jordan Jumpman

Share this:

Tweet







Rob Gronkowski might have to pick a new logo.

The New England Patriots tight end is a Nike athlete, but his spike logo, which Gronk Nation L.L.C., began the process to trademark in April 2016, apparently looks too much like the famous Air Jordan Jumpman. As a result, Nike “filed a formal opposition to the USPTO Trial & Appeal Board” earlier in June, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Nike says Gronkowski logo is too close to Jumpman, files opposition against Gronk, who endorses Nikehttps://t.co/ki1GVZrCxd pic.twitter.com/t6l3WoPJrj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 30, 2017

“My client has created one of the most recognizable brands in sports today,” Gronkowski attorney Troy Carnrite said, via ESPN.com. “We are very proud of this brand and are optimistic that we will resolve this with Nike amicably.”

But being too much “Like Mike” isn’t necessarily a good thing when it comes to the law.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images