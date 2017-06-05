Rob Gronkowski Shaves Head For Charity, ‘Super Excited’ For Minicamp

Share this:

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski received his annual buzzcut for a good cause Sunday.

For the sixth consecutive year, Gronkowski took part in the One Mission Buzz Off, a fundraiser to benefit children with cancer. Since its inception in 2010, the event has raised more than $7 million, according to ESPN.com.

Gronkowski and two of his brothers, Gordie and Glenn, all had their heads shaved, as did members of Gillette Stadium’s End Zone Militia. Patriots tackle Nate Solder also lent his services as a guest barber.

.@RobGronkowski gets his annual buzz cut to support kids with cancer. #buzzforkids pic.twitter.com/80bRUHxZWn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 4, 2017

That feeling when you get your hair buzzed off to help kids with cancer. #BuzzForKids pic.twitter.com/RPgVl8fDon — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 4, 2017

The Patriots begin their three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning outside Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski, who underwent back surgery in December but was healthy enough to participate in organized team activities last month, is expected to attend.

“(I’m) super excited. It’s going super well,” Gronkowski told reporters Sunday, via ESPN.com. “Being with the new teammates right now, working together, it’s awesome.”

Injuries limited Gronkowski to just eight games last season. He missed the final five games of the regular season and did not play at all in the playoffs as New England won its second Super Bowl title in three years.

“You just have to always look at the positives,” Gronkowski told reporters. “Right now, I’m feeling great. I’m feeling good out there with the team. We’re just at the stage right now, OTAs, offseason workouts, just getting to know each other, feeling it all out. Everything is going good. So I’m just happy to be where I am, happy to be out on the field playing football and participating.”

