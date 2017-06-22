Russell Westbrook Actually Wore Vintage NASCAR T-Shirt To Fashion Week

Share this:

Racing and fashion are two things that people only associate with each other during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. That is, except for NBA star Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook apparently thinks motorsport and the world of fashion go hand-in-hand. And we’re not talking about F1 and all its glamour, but rather the homegrown sport of NASCAR.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard posted a picture Wednesday showing him wearing a vintage T-shirt from the 1993 NASCAR Winston Cup Series season. What’s more, he was wearing the shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

DiNnEr ViBeS #whynot #parisfashionweek #fashionking A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Interestingly, scrolling down Westbrook’s Instagram page, we can’t help but think this is one of the coolest items he has in his wardrobe.

Racing imagery aside, an old-school T-shirt with neon lettering and a chest pocket looks much better than some of the other outfits he wears. Although to be fair, that could just be because we don’t fully understand the appeal of high fashion.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images