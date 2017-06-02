Russell Westbrook Could Not Be Bothered With NBA Finals, Watched This Instead

Share this:

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. An NBA Finals “three-match.” What reason is there not to watch?

Well, Russell Westbrook probably can give you one.

While the rest of the world tuned in to Thursday’s Game 1 at Oracle Arena, Westbrook… did not. What did the Oklahoma City Thunder guard do instead? Watch “Sister Act 2,” of course.

While Durant was busy dropping 38 points on the Cavs in Golden State’s blowout win, Westbrook was busy crooning along with Whoopi Goldberg in a series of videos he posted to his Instagram story.

Is this Westbrook’s way of taking a subtle shot at his former teammate, who spurned the Thunder last summer to join the team that beat OKC in the Western Conference Finals? We have no proof, but it wouldn’t be the first time — after all, the All-Star guard played cards and took care of some personal hygiene instead of watching KD’s Warriors debut last fall.

Then again, maybe Westbrook just really likes the “Sister Act” movies, and we’re all reading way too much into this.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images