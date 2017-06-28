Russell Westbrook Receives Congratulatory Note From Michael Jordan After MVP Win

Share this:

Tweet







Russell Westbrook won the 2016-17 NBA MVP award Monday night, and he likely received congratulatory messages from many different people. One of those notes, however, probably means a little more than most to the Oklahoma City Thunder guard.

That would be the message NBA legend Michael Jordan sent Westbrook, who’s also part of Jordan Brand.

Michael Jordan has a message for Russell Westbrook 🔜 (via @jumpman23) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Jordan took home five MVP awards over the course of his 15-year career. And as he mentions in the note above, he won his first MVP (1988) before winning his first NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls in 1991.

Westbrook even accomplished something this past season that Jordan never did, and that’s averaging a triple-double over an entire season. The only other player to do that was Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson in 1961-62.

Westbrook truly had a season for the ages, and getting props from someone many consider the greatest player in basketball history is icing on the cake.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images