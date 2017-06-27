Russell Westbrook Wins 2017 NBA MVP Award After Averaging Triple-Double

Share this:

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named the Most Valuable Player in the NBA for the 2016-17 season Monday night.

The superstar point guard became the first player to average a triple-double in the regular season since Oscar Robertson in 1961. Westbrook averaged a league-leading 31.6 points, along with 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Thunder were knocked out in the first round of the 2017 playoffs by the Houston Rockets, led by MVP runner-up James Harden.

The three finalists for the award were Harden, Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images