Soccer

Russia Vs. New Zealand Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Game Online

by on Sat, Jun 17, 2017 at 10:25AM
864

The home team will kick off the 2017 Confederations Cup against the tournament’s minnows.

Russia will face New Zealand on Saturday in the first game of the Confederations Cup. While experts predict the teams to struggle in competition, they’re undoubtedly keen to prove doubters around the world wrong.

The Russia-New Zealand winner will take an early lead in Group A and gain confidence ahead of games against Portugal and Mexico.

Here’s how to watch Russia vs. New Zealand online.

When: Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m.
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

TMZ logo

More Stories

NESN Team
COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

© 2017 NESN