Share this:

Tweet







Russia is set to host the 2017 Confederations Cup this summer in preperation for the 2018 World Cup next summer.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed the potential off the field issues that Russia will face in the coming month and year on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show” podcast.

Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images