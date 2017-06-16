Ryan Reed Ready To Drive No. 6 If Trevor Bayne Called To Delivery Room

Share this:

Ryan Reed might end up doing double duty in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Reed, normally behind the wheel of the No. 16 Ford Mustang in Xfinity, took three laps in Trevor Bayne’s No. 6 Ford Fusion during practice Friday. Roush Fenway Racing wanted Reed to get some seat time in the Cup car in case he needs to fill in for Bayne during Sunday’s FireKeeper Casino 400.

Bayne might have to miss the 200-lap event because his wife, Ashton, is expecting the couple’s second child. Even if Bayne does race Sunday, though, Reed told FOX Sports the short time he got inside a Cup car Friday still was a cool experience.

Roush Fenway didn’t have to put much thought into who potentially will replace Bayne should he get called into the delivery room. With Darrel Wallace Jr. filling in for Aric Almirola driving the No. 43, Reed essentially is the only driver the team has on hand to step up to field the No. 6.

