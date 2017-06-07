Scooter Gennett’s Crazy Stat Line Was First Of Its Kind In MLB History

Share this:

Tweet







It’s not a sentence you hear often, but Scooter Gennett made Major League Baseball history Tuesday night.

The Cincinnati Reds utility man sent four balls out of Great American Ball Park in a 13-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals to go 5-for-5 with 10 RBIs and four runs. And while Gennett became the 17th player ever to hit four home runs in a game, he was the first to put up that ridiculous stat line for one of the greatest individual performances ever.

Gennett started his night off with an RBI single in the bottom of the first for Cincinnati’s first run and continued to do most of the Reds’ scoring from there. The 27-year-old then hit a grand slam in the third inning, a two-run homer in the fourth, a solo shot in the sixth and another two-run bomb in the eighth.

On Friday, former Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips returned to Cincinnati with the Atlanta Braves and called it a “slap in the face” that the club gave Gennett his former No. 4. However, that might not be the case anymore.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images