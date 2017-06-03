Scott Speed: Red Bull GRC’s ‘Unbelievable’ Access Makes Sport Enjoyable

Share this:

Tweet







THOMPSON, CONN. — Scott Speed has competed in some of the top motorsport series in the world, from Formula One to NASCAR, but he’s found a home in Red Bull Global Rallycross, thanks to the sport’s fan-friendly atmosphere.

Much like NASCAR, though arguably more so, Red Bull GRC lets you get up close to your favorite cars and drivers. That “unbelievable” access is something Speed says makes the up-and-coming series so appealing, and not just to race fans.

If you’ve ever watched some of Kyle Busch’s post-race press conferences, you know racing drivers don’t always like being in the spotlight. However, Speed says the open nature of the paddock is what makes GRC so enjoyable for the drivers.

NESN Fuel’s Pat McAssey caught up with Speed on Saturday at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park to find out just how much of a treat New England race fans are in for this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool