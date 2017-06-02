Seahawks Choose Not To Sign Colin Kaepernick For One Specific Reason

Share this:

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t expected to sign Colin Kaepernick, but it’s not for a lack of talent. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Seahawks Pete Carroll explained his team is passing on Kaepernick simply because he’s too good to be a backup.

“He’s a starter in this league,” Carroll said, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “We have a starter.”

Carroll wouldn’t divulge into whether or not Kaepernick’s contract demands were a factor, but he added that the veteran quarterback is “capable of being a championship guy” and has “shown enough ups that you know he can do that.”

Seattle obviously has a premier starting QB in Russell Wilson, but many believed Kaepernick could have served as a quality second option. Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett even though that Seattle would have been “a perfect place” for Kaepernick.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers at the start of the new NFL year. There’s been very little interest in Kaepernick since then, as the Seahawks are the only team that has held a free-agent visit with him.

With most clubs having already begun organized team activities, it’s hard to imagine Kaepernick signing somewhere prior to the regular season.

