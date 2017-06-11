Seahawks Will Owe Eddie Lacy $55K If He’s Lost Three Pounds At Monday Weigh-In

Share this:

Eddie Lacy can earn a nice chunk of change Monday — if the scale allows it.

The Seattle Seahawks running back signed a one-year deal that includes seven weigh-ins, and the second of those weigh-ins will take place Monday. And according to ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia, if Lacy comes in under 250 pounds, he will pocket a $55k contract bonus.

The former Green Bay Packers running back passed his first weigh-in May 15 when he needed to weigh under 255 pounds, and he tipped the scales at 253 pounds.

Lacy’s contract is worth $2.865 million guaranteed and includes $2.685 million in incentives, including the weigh-ins.

The hard-nosed running back weighed 267 pounds during a free agent visit, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, via Kapadia. The Seahawks, meanwhile, would like Lacy to weigh 245 pounds during the season, which means the Alabama product will have to continue to drop weight as he rehabs from an ankle injury that ended his 2016 season.

So which food has Lacy had to cut out to make weight?

“What kinds of things? Eating a lot. I’m from Louisiana. I like good food. Gotta change it.” Lacy told Kapadia.

Time will tell if Lacy can lose the weight and keep it off during the 2017 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images