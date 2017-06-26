See Julian Edelman, Isaiah Thomas Pose Naked For ESPN’s ‘Body Issue’

Share this:

Tweet







ESPN The Magazine’s annual “Body Issue” will feature some prominent New England sports stars this year.

The magazine, which officially will be released July 7, will include New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas. In all, 23 athletes will be featured in this year’s edition.

Parts of the “Body Issue” already have been released online, including a feature on Thomas in which he claimed, “If I were 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-5, I’d be the best player in the world.”

You can see a video preview for the upcoming issue below.

You also can see more from Thomas’ shoot in the video below.