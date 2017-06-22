See Tom Brady, 9-Year-Old Son Jack Tackle Sumo Wrestling In Japan Trip

Share this:

Tom Brady is on to Japan. And it appears he’s having lots of fun.

The New England Patriots quarterback spent Father’s Day with his 9-year-old son, Jack, throwing passes on the Great Wall of China before they skipped over the East China Sea to Tokyo, where father and son had sumo wrestling on their agenda.

Brady vs Brady #therecanonlybeone 🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Arigatōgozaimashita 🇯🇵🙏 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Then Brady tried his hand against the pros …

At least it’s a bit safer than the double-diamond ski runs or cliff jumping of past offseasons, although Brady was back on the slopes in February and took quite a tumble.

Brady also mixed business with pleasure on his trip, as he’s in Asia to promote his Under Armour recovery sleepwear.

Rest. Win. Repeat. That translates in any language! 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 @underarmour @tb12sports A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

With as busy as Brady has been the past week, we doubt he’s had much sleep at all.

Thumbnail photos via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images