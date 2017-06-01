Shawn Thornton Has First Post-Retirement Job As Panthers Executive

Share this:

Shawn Thornton is going from punching faces to crunching numbers.

The longtime NHL enforcer who won Stanley Cups with the Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins, retired after 14 seasons in the league. It didn’t take him long to find his new career, though, as the Florida Panthers announced Thursday they’ve hired Thornton as their vice president of business operations.

“Shawn’s work ethic, enthusiasm and passion for the Panthers organization is second to none,” Panthers president and CEO Matthew Caldwell said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team and know that he will bring the same level of professionalism, experience and leadership to the business side of our organization as he did in the locker room.”

The 39-year-old finished his career with the Panthers, skating for the club in the final two seasons of his career. During his playing career, Thornton often was just as busy off the ice as he was on the ice, particularly when it came to charity work.

“It’s a humbling day for me and I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my career in hockey,” Thornton said, per the Panthers’ release. “The business side of operating an NHL team has always fascinated me. I have had the privilege of learning from and working with a number of first-class individuals, leaders and organizations during the course of my playing career and I look forward to applying some of those lessons in my new role. My family and I are very grateful that we’ll be able to continue to be a part of the Panthers family and the South Florida community.”

It appears his new coworkers already having some fun with the 39-year-old, too.

(we had one little surprise ready for the new guy… 😹) pic.twitter.com/AyJX5gp3ui — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 1, 2017

