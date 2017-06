Share this:

It’s officially June 1, which means the NBA Draft is just 21 days away on June 22 and the Boston Celtics currently have the No. 1 pick.

The Celtics made it official and have said they are taking calls for the first overall pick in the 2017 draft.

NESN asked fans if the Celtics should draft projected No. 1 pick Markelle Fults or trade the draft pick?

Check out what fans had to say in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.