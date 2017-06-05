Sidney Crosby Denies Making Crack About P.K. Subban’s Breath At End Of Game 3

Share this:

Sidney Crosby doesn’t really have any opinions on how P.K. Subban’s breath smells, but he did have some interesting things to say about the Nashville Predators defenseman.

NBC Sports’ Pierre McGuire asked Subban in a postgame interview about some jawing that went down between him and the Pittsburgh Penguins captain in the final moments of Nashville’s Game 3 Stanley Cup Final win. Subban, seemingly tongue in cheek, said Crosby was telling him how bad his breath smelled.

Subban’s story stayed the same when talking to reporters after the game, too.

Fast forward to Sunday where reporters asked Crosby for his side of the interaction. He stated the somewhat obvious — the conversation didn’t center around hygiene — but when reporters pressed him further, Crosby had some interesting things to say about Subban.

It’s a little weird for Crosby to get testy about Subban’s comments, as they were nothing more than a throwaway at the end of an interview as a way to avoid talking about what actually was said.

But then again, Crosby’s not the first and certainly won’t be the last player to be annoyed by Subban’s on-ice antics.

Regardless, Game 4 on Monday night in Nashville is going to be must-see stuff, especially at any point when these two are on the ice together.

