Six Questions Patriots Answered During Final Open Spring Practice

Before the New England Patriots’ final open practice of the spring, we had some questions.

Organized team activities and minicamp don’t provide all of the answers (0r even a fraction of them) because they’re unpadded and non-contact, but we were able to glean some intel from Tuesday’s session.

Here are the answers to Monday’s questions:

WILL JIMMY GAROPPOLO SHINE IN FINAL SHOWCASE?

No, because while Garoppolo was present, he didn’t participate in practice because of a leg injury.

So, now we’ll have to wait until training camp to see if Garoppolo looks like himself again.

We won’t go as far as to say Garoppolo struggled this spring, but he wasn’t as precise as usual with interceptions and a low completion rate.

WILL CYRUS JONES FINISH STRONG?

Not quite. The Patriots didn’t practice punt returns, but Jones did drop a ball on a kickoff drill. That’s far less dangerous than muffing a punt, but it usually doesn’t result in great field position.

WILL DWAYNE ALLEN FIND HIS HANDS?

No. Are you sensing a pattern?

Allen dropped another pass Tuesday. It’s still not time to push the panic button, but it is at least slightly concerning that Allen is dropping so many practice passes. The Patriots will be plenty patient with their new tight end, though.

WILL ANOTHER UDFA GET A SHOT WITH VETERANS?

Kind of. Since Garoppolo didn’t participate, the Patriots ran practice a little differently, with rookies and veterans mixing a bit more than usual as Tom Brady and Jacoby Brissett took reps at quarterback.

Kenny Moore and Harvey Langi still appear to be the undrafted free agents receiving the most practice time with veterans, but we also saw defensive tackles Adam Butler and Josh Augusta and safety Damarius Travis on the field in early reps.

Langi responded to more practice time with an interception.

WILL TOM BRADY TALK?

No.

We’ll have to wait until late July to find out Brady’s reaction to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, revealing he’s suffered concussions through the years.

WILL PLAYERS RETURN?

Cornerback Malcolm Butler returned to practice, but defensive linemen Lawrence Guy and Kony Ealy remained out.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images