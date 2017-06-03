Sixers’ Jerry Colangelo Reveals Telling Opinion On Lonzo, LaVar Ball

Share this:

For better or worse, the full scouting report on Lonzo Ball involves more than just Lonzo Ball.

We’re talking, of course, about Ball’s larger-than-life father, LaVar, who can’t seem to get out of his son’s way as he pursues his NBA dream. Case in point: Philadelphia 76ers special adviser Jerry Colangelo was asked Friday for his thoughts on Ball, who reportedly is considering working out for the Sixers ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft.

“I think Ball is a terrific prospect and could have an outstanding NBA future,” Colangelo told the “Carlin and Reese” radio show on Philly’s 94 WIP, via ESPN.com. “I think it’s going to be challenging with the people around him, without being specific.”

Translation: Ball is a great basketball player, but his dad is super annoying, and that’s something we have to consider when drafting him. Colangelo took the high road after that subtle jab, though, insisting that potential clashes with the Ball family (aka LaVar) shouldn’t prevent a team from drafting Lonzo.

“And yet, I don’t think teams should bypass the player because they have those concerns,” Colangelo added. “At the end of the day, what wins in this league is talent, and this is a very talented young man.”

There’s a pretty good chance the Sixers won’t have to make a decision on Ball, anyway. Philly owns the No. 3 overall pick, and most signs point toward the Los Angeles Lakers taking the hometown guard at No. 2.

Still, Colangelo has been around in the NBA for a long time, and his comments are a pretty good barometer of how the league feels about Ball and his outspoken father.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images