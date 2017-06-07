Skip Bayless Blasts Aaron Rodgers, Calls Him ‘Biggest Diva In Sports’

Share this:

Aaron Rodgers knows he’s a great quarterback.

The Green Bay Packers signal-caller is set to make $22 million in the 2017 season, but a contract extension certainly is on the horizon. Rodgers is confident in his abilities, which he believes makes the negotiations that much easier.

“I let that stuff take care of itself,” Rodgers told ESPN. “I know my value in this league, and I know the team appreciates me. I’m going to continue to make myself an indispensable part of this roster.”

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with Rodgers’ statement, FOX Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless thinks it wasn’t needed. But it’s something he’s come to expect from the Packers QB.

“Typical Aaron Rodgers, the biggest diva in all of sports,” Bayless said on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday. “He can’t do it the way Tom Brady does it and negotiate quietly and privately. Nope, he’s got to cause a big distraction, create a big uproar in his locker room by stating the obvious. He’s ‘indispensable to this team.’ You have to say that? Really? After … this is going to be his 13th year in the league?”

We’re not sure if Rodgers’ comments actually will cause a stir in the Packers’ locker room, but we’re pretty confident he’s not leaving Green Bay any time soon.

