Spike Lee, Knicks Fans Rejoice After Phil Jackson, New York Part Ways

New York Knicks fans seem pretty happy Wednesday morning.

The disastrous Phil Jackson era as Knicks team president is over after the coaching legend and New York agreed to part ways, and the ongoing Carmelo Anthony drama appeared to be a big reason why. Jackson made it clear he wanted Anthony anywhere but with the Knicks, but owner James Dolan apparently saw things different.

And famous New York fan Spike Lee seemed pretty happy in an Instagram post around the time the news dropped.

HALLELUJAH. A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Jun 28, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

And he wasn’t alone.

GOOD MORNING EVERYONE AND WHAT A FINE MORNING IT IS TODAY https://t.co/1evSi3HaFP — 🎊🎉R😃B PEREZ🎉🎊 (@World_Wide_Wob) June 28, 2017

Kristaps should attend Phil's exit interview. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) June 28, 2017

Knicks fans walking into work today pic.twitter.com/f2Jq0ZsKFc — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) June 28, 2017

Live look at Knicks fans pic.twitter.com/JPICIwoEPJ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 28, 2017

Live look at Knicks fans after hearing Phil Jackson will be fired and could be replaced with Masai Ujiri pic.twitter.com/AmIqkaCQMZ — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 28, 2017

Knicks fans on subway platforms this morning pic.twitter.com/I3WPh9pX0F — mauriice (@tallmaurice) June 28, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski:

Knicks & Phil Jackson are expected to announce that they're parting ways Knicks Fans: pic.twitter.com/rYj5vFkVbE — Singh (@S1NGH7) June 28, 2017

But there’s still one slight problem, Knicks fans.

#Knicks fans when they realize Phil Jackson is fired but James Dolan still owns the team. pic.twitter.com/tURULHQ11J — Austin (@AustinCTweets) June 28, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images