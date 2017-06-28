Spike Lee, Knicks Fans Rejoice After Phil Jackson, New York Part Ways

New York Knicks fans seem pretty happy Wednesday morning.
The disastrous Phil Jackson era as Knicks team president is over after the coaching legend and New York agreed to part ways, and the ongoing Carmelo Anthony drama appeared to be a big reason why. Jackson made it clear he wanted Anthony anywhere but with the Knicks, but owner James Dolan apparently saw things different.
And famous New York fan Spike Lee seemed pretty happy in an Instagram post around the time the news dropped.
And he wasn’t alone.
But there’s still one slight problem, Knicks fans.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
