Stephen Curry Celebrates Kevin Durant Shot … By Taking Fake Poop On Court?

Here’s a story about one of the best basketball players on the planet apparently pantomiming a poop after the biggest shot of the 2017 season.

The Golden State Warriors stormed back Wednesday night with an 11-0 run to finish the game on their way to stealing Game 3 of the NBA Finals from the Cleveland Cavaliers and take a 3-0 series lead in the process. The culmination of the run was this dagger from Kevin Durant that gave Golden State the lead.

Big-time stuff, right? Probably more or less clinched the title for Durant and the Warriors and everything.

But what you might not have noticed is what happened after the play. As Warriors guard Stephen Curry starts to run back up the floor, he stops around the foul line, puts his hands on his knees and squats in a position that certainly looks like, well, someone pooping.

Anyone else see Stephen Curry take a dump on he Cavs floor after Kevin Durant made that 3? 😂😂😂😂#DubNation #CavsNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Uvo08aQNqY — Treymond Green (@TreymondGreen) June 8, 2017

He celebrated the 3 with a No. 2 by the looks of it.

If he’s not fake pooping, what exactly is he doing? So many questions. Hopefully we get some answers to those questions between now and Game 4 on Friday. Then again, maybe we don’t want to know.