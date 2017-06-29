Stephen Curry Hoping To ‘Not Go Happy Gilmore’ During Pro Golf Event

Share this:

Stephen Curry admittedly doesn’t have many expectations for his upcoming amateur appearance on the Web.com Tour. But there is one famous fictitious golfer he hopes to avoid playing like.

The Golden State Warriors point guard, fresh off another NBA championship, announced Tuesday that he will compete in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic, which will be held from Aug. 3 through Aug. 6, at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to play with the pros in the upcoming Ellie Mae Classic, not only to be able to compete against some of the best golfers in the world, but to also help bring light to the tournament’s charitable footprint of giving back to the Warriors Community Foundation,” Curry said in a press release, via NBA.com. “Golf has always been a passion of mine and it’s a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament.”

Curry also sent out a series of tweets confirming the news, and he he also mentioned that he only has two expectations for the weekend.

Honored to play in the @elliemaeclassic to support the @gswfoundation! 1st experience inside the ropes! Come on out@webdotcomtour@pgatour — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

People asking why I’m playing. Unexpected invite & Always a dream 2 play golf w/ the pros. @WebDotComTour has so much talent it’s unreal. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

Supporting great cause & want all of the Bay Area comes out 2 watch these guys go low all week! @GSWfoundation does Great work for the Bay! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

obviously want to play well & see how I handle tournament golf. No expectations except keep ball out of the gallery and not go Happy Gilmore — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

Keeping the ball out of the gallery seems like a good idea, and that Happy Gilmore swing never works the way you want it to.

Perhaps that’s why the had a recent practice round with fellow Under Armour teammate Tom Brady?

