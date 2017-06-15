NBA

Stephen Curry Says He Probably Wouldn’t Visit Donald Trump, White House

by on Thu, Jun 15, 2017 at 12:03AM
After another dominant regular season, the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA title in three years.

With a championship in any major professional sport, it usually comes with a trip to the White House in Washington D.C. to be congratulated by the president of the United States, who currently is Donald Trump.

There sometimes are a few individuals who decline the offer, which is their absolute right. And Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry, like teammate Andre Iguodala, apparently has become a part of that group, as reported Wednesday.

Whether Curry decides to attend or not, the result and achievement stays the same — he is an NBA champion.

