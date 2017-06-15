Stephen Curry Says He Probably Wouldn’t Visit Donald Trump, White House

Share this:

Tweet







After another dominant regular season, the Golden State Warriors won their second NBA title in three years.

With a championship in any major professional sport, it usually comes with a trip to the White House in Washington D.C. to be congratulated by the president of the United States, who currently is Donald Trump.

There sometimes are a few individuals who decline the offer, which is their absolute right. And Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry, like teammate Andre Iguodala, apparently has become a part of that group, as reported Wednesday.

Steph Curry just said he probably wouldn't go to the White House — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 14, 2017

Curry said the team still has to discuss the White House visit. But he has his preference — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 14, 2017

Whether Curry decides to attend or not, the result and achievement stays the same — he is an NBA champion.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images