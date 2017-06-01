Stephen Curry’s Struggle To Grow Playoff Beard Is Real; Why Warriors Star Won’t Shave

Share this:

Stephen Curry plays basketball better than he grows facial hair.

The Golden State Warriors star told “Good Morning America” on Thursday he has been having trouble growing a playoff beard recently. But he vowed he wouldn’t shave his beard until after the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of this season’s NBA championship is over.

Curry also discussed his relationship with LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers will take on Curry’s Warriors in the NBA Finals. Game 1 will be on Thursday night in Oakland, Calif.

As for Curry’s beard connecting on the left side: better late than never, right?

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images