Stepping Stones For Stella To Raise Money At JCC Freedom Run/Walk

If you don’t already have plans for Sunday morning, there’s a great cause you can help out on Father’s Day.

Stepping Stones for Stella, a nonprofit organization that provides beach buggies to children with disabilities so they can enjoy the outdoors, will be at the JCC Freedom Run/Walk, which will be held at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead, Mass., on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET to raise money.

The race will be a 5K, or you can participate in a 1-mile walk. You can sign up here.

The organization has donated about 230 buggies, and it has raised $130,000 since June 2013. You can learn all about it by visiting steppingstonesforstella.org.