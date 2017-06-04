Steve Arpin: Red Bull GRC Cars Are More Exciting To Drive Than NASCAR Racers

Share this:

THOMPSON, CONN. — When most Americans think of race cars, they imagine the large V-8-powered ones that compete in NASCAR, not a Ford Fiesta ST. However, Loenbro Motorsports driver Steve Arpin thinks the ST racer he pilots in Red Bull Global Rallycross is more exhilarating to drive than a stock car.

Throughout his career, Arpin has driven in various categories, such as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, but he says Red Bull GRC has almost nothing in common with any of them. From the cars in GRC, to the races themselves, the American rallycross series is unlike any other category.

Ahead of Saturday’s semifinal race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Arpin spoke with NESN Fuel’s Pat McAssey about what makes GRC, and his Fiesta ST rallycross car, so unique.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool