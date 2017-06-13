Steve Kerr Joins Celtics Legends, Phil Jackson In Impressive NBA Finals Company

Share this:

Tweet







When it comes to NBA Finals records and clubs, there’s a bunch that include many members of the Boston Celtics.

One of them just welcomed Steve Kerr.

The Golden State Warriors head coach led his team to its second championship in three seasons Monday night with a Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals.

As a five-time champion as a player and a two-time winner as Warriors coach, Kerr joined a small group of former Celtics and Phil Jackson (who’s omitted from the tweet below) who’ve lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy multiple times as a player and coach.

Won Multiple Championships As Player and Coach

NBA History Bill Russell (2 as player-coach)

K.C. Jones

Tom Heinsohn

Steve Kerr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2017

Bill Russell won 11 titles as a player, including two as player-coach in 1968 and 1969. K.C. Jones won eight titles as a Celtics guard, two as an assistant (1972 Los Angeles Lakers and 1981 C’s) and two more as Boston’s head coach in 1984 and 1986. Heinsohn also won eight as a player, then two more as Celtics head coach in 1974 and 1976.

Jackson won two titles with the New York Knicks as a player and 11 as a coach with the Chicago Bulls and Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images