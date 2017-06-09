Steve Kerr Throws Shade At Players Who Say They Could’ve Beaten Warriors

Share this:

The 2017 Golden State Warriors likely will go down as one of the best teams in NBA history, and head coach Steve Kerr isn’t about to let the basketball greats forget that.

Former players from plenty of franchises have claimed their respective teams could have beaten these Warriors, who are on the brink of sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals with a perfect record in the playoffs. But that hasn’t stopped the takes that teams like the 1996 Chicago Bulls or the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s could handle Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Co. if they played each other today.

And Kerr had a perfect (and sarcastic) response for those who doubt his Warriors team’s talent.

Steve Kerr on all the former greats who said they'd beat this #Warriors team. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/5uxheYHQoX — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) June 9, 2017

While it’s impossible to know how Golden State would stack up to some of the best teams of all time, Kerr has a good point. And even if you don’t agree that players today are better than players past, it’s undeniable that they’re playing a totally different game.

We’ll just have to wait and see if those former players feel the same way if the Warriors do pull off the sweep Friday during Game 4 in Cleveland.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images