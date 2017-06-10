Steve Kerr, Tyronn Lue Both Were Confused By Draymond Green’s Technical Foul

Share this:

If you had no idea what was going on when Draymond Green was and then wasn’t ejected from Game 4 of the NBA Finals, you weren’t the only one.

Pretty much everyone at Quicken Loans Arena believed the Golden State Warriors forward receieved his second technical foul in the third quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 137-116 win, but officials explained the first tech of the game was assessed to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and not Green. But Green was listed as the recipient of the first-quarter technical on the official scoresheet, leading Cavs coach Tyronn Lue to question the officials during the game.

#Cavaliers Coach Ty Lue on the technical foul that moved from Draymond to Steve Kerr. That smile at the end… pic.twitter.com/bUZwslgopB — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 10, 2017

The Cavs weren’t the only ones confused by the non-ejection, though. Even Kerr himself thought the first tech was on Green, but Kerr did say he believed he should’ve been the recipient.

Steve Kerr on the technical foul pic.twitter.com/o7CBdpb3zu — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) June 10, 2017

Officials John Goble and Mike Callahan explained that they weren’t listening to the PA announcer well enough, but hopefully for NBA fans they’ll have their ears open for Game 5 on Monday in Oakland.

