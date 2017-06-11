Subaru Fought Hard To Get Good Result In First Home Red Bull GRC Event

Share this:

All eyes at were on Subaru Rally Team USA during Red Bull Global Rallycross New England, and the team certainly didn’t crack under pressure.

Vermont-based SRTUSA competed in its first local event on June 3 and 4 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, and the team worked hard to ensure it put on a good show for its home crowd.

With roughly 60 percent of its team members hailing from the New England area, Subaru had lots of guests to entertain in the paddock at Thompson. Despite that, mechanics still worked through the night to prepare Chris Atkinson and Patrik Sandell’s cars, and that paid dividends Sunday.

Both Atkinson and Sandell drove strong throughout the day to finish P3 and P5, respectfully, earning Subaru its best result of 2017 thus far. The day was even more memorable for Atkinson, as the Aussie’s drive earned him his first podium in GRC.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool