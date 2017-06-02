Subaru’s Chris Atkinson Living Dream In First Full Red Bull GRC Season

Share this:

As Chris Atkinson prepares to drive for Vermont-based Subaru Rally Team USA in Red Bull Global Rallycross’ debut in New England, he can’t help but feel like he’s living a dream.

Atkinson made the jump to Red Bull GRC last year for the final four rounds of the season after spending 10 years in the World Rally Championship, and is now the series’ first full-time Australian driver. However, 20 years ago, he not only wouldn’t have expected to be competing in the United States in 2017, he wouldn’t even have thought he’d be a racing driver.

The 37-year-old Aussie’s original plan was to find a nine-to-five job after he graduated from Bond University in 1999 with a degree in finance and accounting. His professional life changed courses after he discovered he had a pretty talented right foot, but Atkinson says his background in finance likely was an advantage as he pursued a career in motorsports.

NESN Fuel’s Courtney Cox recently caught up with Atkinson to discuss his path to GRC, and how he’s enjoying his first year as a full-time rallycross driver.

Thumbnail photo via Subaru